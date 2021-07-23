Hanssem Q2 operating earnings up 22 pct. to 27.6 bln won
16:14 July 23, 2021
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 27.6 billion won (US$24 million), up 22 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 9.6 percent to 568.7 billion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 7.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
