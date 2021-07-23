Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

17:14 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 16 -- N.K. foreign ministry blames outside forces for anti-gov't protests in Cuba

17 -- N. Korea's Olympic Committee blasts Japan over claim to Dokdo

20 -- N. Korea highlights friendly ties with Russia on summit anniversary

21 -- U.N. data shows China's refined oil supplies to N. Korea hit 11-month high in June

-- Deputy Secretary of State Sherman renews calls for N. Korea to resume dialogue

22 -- N.K. foreign ministry again accuses U.S. of involvement in anti-gov't protests in Cuba

-- State Department says N. Korea is one area U.S. and China share 'aligned' interests

23 -- U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
(END)

