Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
July 16 -- N.K. foreign ministry blames outside forces for anti-gov't protests in Cuba
17 -- N. Korea's Olympic Committee blasts Japan over claim to Dokdo
20 -- N. Korea highlights friendly ties with Russia on summit anniversary
21 -- U.N. data shows China's refined oil supplies to N. Korea hit 11-month high in June
-- Deputy Secretary of State Sherman renews calls for N. Korea to resume dialogue
22 -- N.K. foreign ministry again accuses U.S. of involvement in anti-gov't protests in Cuba
-- State Department says N. Korea is one area U.S. and China share 'aligned' interests
23 -- U.S. looks forward to 'reliable, predictable, constructive' way forward with N. Korea: Sherman
