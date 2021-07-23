Go to Contents
(Olympics) S. Korea beats minor league team in 1st baseball tuneup game

21:47 July 23, 2021

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Defending Olympic baseball champion South Korea cruised to a 9-0 victory over the minor league military club Sangmu in the first of three tuneup games on Friday, behind strong pitching and opportunistic offense.

Starter Won Tae-in threw three innings of one-hit ball, with four more pitchers putting zeroes on the board at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Won Tae-in of the South Korean Olympic baseball team pitches against Sangmu in a tuneup game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

Leadoff Park Hae-min went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the second inning. Choi Joo-hwan came off the bench and blasted a three-run homer in the seventh.

Won, the Samsung Lions' ace in the midst of a career year, will likely get the nod in South Korea's first Olympic preliminary game against Israel next Thursday. The 21-year-old is 10-4 with a 2.54 ERA this year in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Choi Joo-hwan of the South Korean Olympic baseball team rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Sangmu in a tuneup game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea will face two KBO clubs over the next two days to wrap up their training camp: LG Twins on Saturday and Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday.

The national team will then depart for Japan on Monday.

Oh Ji-hwan of the South Korean Olympic baseball team hits a double against Sangmu in a tuneup game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

