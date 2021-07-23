(Olympics) S. Korea beats minor league team in 1st baseball tuneup game
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Defending Olympic baseball champion South Korea cruised to a 9-0 victory over the minor league military club Sangmu in the first of three tuneup games on Friday, behind strong pitching and opportunistic offense.
Starter Won Tae-in threw three innings of one-hit ball, with four more pitchers putting zeroes on the board at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Leadoff Park Hae-min went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the second inning. Choi Joo-hwan came off the bench and blasted a three-run homer in the seventh.
Won, the Samsung Lions' ace in the midst of a career year, will likely get the nod in South Korea's first Olympic preliminary game against Israel next Thursday. The 21-year-old is 10-4 with a 2.54 ERA this year in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
South Korea will face two KBO clubs over the next two days to wrap up their training camp: LG Twins on Saturday and Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday.
The national team will then depart for Japan on Monday.
