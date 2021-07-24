Korean-language dailies

-- Disaster relief handout of 250,000 won each for members of households in bottom 88% income bracket (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- With anxiety, concern, Olympic festival with no shouts opens curtains (Kookmin Daily)

-- Despite absence of shouts, 'Olympic flame of hope' raised (Segye Times)

-- Ghosts in Blue Sea (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Tokyo challenge' gets under way (Hankook Ilbo)

(END)