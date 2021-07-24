Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:01 July 24, 2021

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 37/27 Sunny 10

Incheon 34/27 Sunny 10

Suwon 36/26 Sunny 0

Cheongju 36/25 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 35/24 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 37/25 Sunny 60

Gangneung 32/24 Sunny 0

Jeonju 36/24 Sunny 20

Gwangju 36/25 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 20

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 0

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0



