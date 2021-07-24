(Olympics) Veteran shooter Jin Jong-oh eliminated in 10m air pistol
TOKYO, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shooter Jin Jong-oh's bid for a seventh Olympic medal came crashing down on Saturday in Tokyo, as he failed to make it past the qualification stage in the men's 10m air pistol event.
Jin ranked 15th with 576 out of a maximum 600 points at Asaka Shooting Range, finishing well outside the top eight eligible for the final. He is the 2012 Olympic champion in this event.
Jin has so far bagged four gold and two silver medals over the past four Olympics. One more medal in Tokyo will make him the most decorated South Korean Olympian and also give him the most individual shooting medals in Olympic history.
Jin will compete in the mixed 10m pistol event on Tuesday.
Jin's teammate, Kim Mose, reached the final as the sixth-best qualifier with 579 points.
