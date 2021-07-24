Go to Contents
(Olympics) No gold for S. Korea on Day 1 of taekwondo

16:45 July 24, 2021

CHIBA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was shut out of gold medals on the first day of taekwondo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Jang Jun, world No. 1 and heavily favored to win gold in the men's 58kg, fell to Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals, by the score of 25-19 at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.

Jang Jun of South Korea reacts to a 25-19 loss to Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia in the semifinals of the men's 58kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

Jang's elimination came hours after Sim Jae-young lost to Miyu Yamada of Japan 16-7 in the quarterfinals of the women's 49kg division.

Jang will get a chance to salvage a bronze medal later Saturday.

South Korea has sent six practitioners to taekwondo at these Olympic Games, with hopes of claiming multiple gold medals.

Sim Jae-young of South Korea (R) reacts to her 16-7 loss to Miyu Yamada of Japan in the quarterfinals of the women's 49kg event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

