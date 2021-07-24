Seoul records season's highest temperature amid sweltering heat
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- As sweltering heat continues to bake the country, Seoul recorded the season's highest temperature on Saturday, the weather agency said.
The daytime high in the nation's capital reached 36.5 C, so far the highest temperature this year, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
With heat warnings issued for most parts of the country, other regions also saw daytime highs hovering around 35 C, with Hongcheong, some 100 kilometers east of Seoul, recording 36.9 C.
The weather agency said scorching heat is likely to grip the country next week as well, with most regions' day time highs to be above 33 C.
