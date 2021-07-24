Go to Contents
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus

20:22 July 24, 2021

GEUMSAN, South Korea, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, on Saturday decided to suspend operations at its factory in South Korea due to the novel coronavirus.

The company said its plant in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province, will halt production for two days until 10 p.m. Monday for the safety of its workers amid the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

Since Wednesday, Hankook Tire's Geumsan factory reported 12 virus cases among its workers, which also led to infections among their family members and acquaintances.

Health authorities on Friday set up a makeshift virus testing clinic inside the plant. They plan to test some 3,000 workers at the plant by early next week to stem the virus spread.

This undated photo provided by Hankook Tire & Technology Co. shows the company's factory in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

