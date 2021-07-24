(Olympics) Lone gold from archery salvages disappointing day for S. korea

In taekwondo, Jang Jun picked up the bronze in his Olympic debut in the men's 58kg event. He beat Omar Salim of Hungary 46-16, a dominant performance that would have served Jang well earlier in the day. The world No. 1 was upset by Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia 25-19 in the semifinals. Jang had been the country's only hope for gold in taekwondo on Saturday, after Sim Jae-young was eliminated in the quarterfinals in the women's 49kg.

