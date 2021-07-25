Daejeon to enforce strongest virus curbs from Tuesday
DAEJEON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central provincial city of Daejeon will become the first non-Seoul area to adopt the strongest coronavirus distancing rules that center on banning private gatherings starting early this week, officials said Sunday.
The Level 4 restrictions, the strongest in the four-tier distancing rules, will be applied from Tuesday until Aug. 8, Daejeon City Mayor Heo Tae-Jeong said in a press briefing.
The Level 4 distancing limits gatherings to two people after 6 p.m., and all private events are banned. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to open until 10 p.m., and other entertainment venues must close for the designated period.
Daejeon has recorded 499 infection cases in the past week, with the daily average at 71.3. The minimum daily tally to qualify for the highest level of the four-tier distancing scheme is 60.
Currently, the greater Seoul area has been under the toughest virus restrictions since early July, as the region has emerged as the epicenter of the fourth wave of the pandemic.
The country's health authorities will hold a meeting later in the day to decide whether tougher distancing rules will be applied to non-Seoul areas as well. President Moon Jae-in is expected to chair the meeting.
