Virus-hit Cheonghae unit reports another COVID-19 case
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Another Navy officer of the coronavirus-hit Cheonghae unit has been confirmed to be infected with the virus, bringing the total caseload to 272 out of 301 members, the military said Sunday.
The unidentified service member began to show symptoms while undergoing isolation after the anti-piracy unit returned home aboard special aircraft earlier this week following a mass COVID-19 outbreak inside the vessel.
He tested negative upon arrival.
Military and health authorities are working to determine the exact route of the infections. The unit reported the first individual showing symptoms of a cold after its destroyer, Munmu the Great, left a local port in Africa early this month.
