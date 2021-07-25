(Olympics) An Baul wins bronze in men's judo
19:09 July 25, 2021
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean judoka An Baul claimed the bronze medal in the men's 66kg event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, reaching the podium for the second consecutive Summer Games.
An defeated Manuel Lombardo of Italy by a decisive ippon in the bronze medal match at Nippon Budokan for his second straight medal. An won silver in the same class at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
An's is the first judo medal for South Korea in Tokyo.
