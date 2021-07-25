(Olympics) S. Korean taekwondo star Lee Dae-hoon announces retirement
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Two-time taekwondo Olympic medalist Lee Dae-hoon announced his retirement on Sunday, immediately after losing in the bronze medal match of the men's 68kg event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Lee lost to Zhao Shuai of China 17-15 at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo, coming up shy of his third consecutive medal at the Olympics.
Speaking to reporters only moments after the crushing loss, Lee called it quits.
"This is it for me," said the 29-year-old, who leaves with three world titles, three Asian Games gold medals, one Olympic silver and one Olympic bronze. "My career would have ended on such a hollow note (without the bronze medal match). I wanted to put on a better show for fans back home."
Lee was upset by Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan 21-19 in the round of 16, and only got into the repechage when Rashitov reached the final.
Lee won two repechage matches just to set up the bronze medal showdown against Zhao. He had little left in the tank at that point.
"I battled so hard to get to the bronze medal match and it's just crushing not to take home a medal," Lee said. "I didn't want to leave the court, knowing this was my last match."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
