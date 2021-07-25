(Olympics) medal standings
23:21 July 25, 2021
TOKYO, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Sunday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 6 1 4 11
2 Japan 5 1 0 6
3 U.S. 4 2 4 10
4 South Korea 2 0 3 5
5 *ROC 1 4 2 7
6 Italy 1 1 3 5
7 Australia 1 1 1 3
7 France 1 1 1 3
9 Hungary 1 1 0 2
9 Tunisia 1 1 0 2
* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
