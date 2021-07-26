(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 26)

First of all, we wonder if a considerable share of the recipients really qualify for the "disaster relief grants." In the beginning, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance planned to offer the grants to the lower 50 percent or 70 percent income group. But after confirming the sweet effect of handouts in the parliamentary elections last year, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) has kept raising the ceiling to the point of 88 percent. After facing strong criticism about its standard for the 80 percent ceiling earlier, the DP added 1.78 million dual-earner households and single-person households to the category. That's how the DP has reached the ambiguous upper limit of 88 percent — not universal nor selective.