Recommended #tax code revision #gist

Gist of tax code revisions

15:30 July 26, 2021

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key features of the tax code revisions unveiled Monday, which include measures that will help underpin the country's economic recovery and promote inclusive growth amid the pandemic.

Underpinning transition into "pacesetting" economy, supporting economic recovery

- to help secure new engines of growth

- to support recovery of job market

- to boost domestic demand, improve corporate environments

Strengthening inclusive growth, promoting co-existence, fairness

- to strengthen cooperation for co-existence

- to support vulnerable people

- to promote taxation fairness

Building stable tax revenue base

- to overhaul tax revenue base

- to boost protection of rights of taxpayers, promote convenience of tax payment

- to improve taxation schemes
(END)

