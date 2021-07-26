Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FX turnover-Q2 tally

Daily FX turnover falls in Q2 as volatility cools

12:00 July 26, 2021

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in South Korea fell 5.1 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier, as transactions declined over cooling volatility, central bank data showed Monday.

The daily FX turnover came to an average US$57.85 billion in the April-June period, down $3.09 billion from the first quarter, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The average daily turnover of foreign exchange spots reached $22.88 billion during the second quarter, down 6.8 percent from three months earlier.

Also, the daily average FX derivatives fell 3.9 percent on-quarter to $34.97 billion.

By bank, the daily turnover by local lenders declined 7.6 percent on-quarter to $25.5 billion, while transactions handled by local branches of foreign banks fell 3 percent to $32.35 billion, the BOK said.

In this file photo, a bank official inspects U.S. dollars before their release at a Seoul branch of Hana Bank. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK