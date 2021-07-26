Samsung signs virtual studio partnership with CJ ENM
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said it has signed a partnership with CJ ENM Co., the county's top entertainment firm, to establish a virtual production set for content development.
Samsung will supply its microLED display product, the Wall, to CJ ENM's virtual studio, which will open in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, in the second half of the year. The studio will have an oval-shaped screen with a diameter of 20 meters and a height of 7 meters using the Wall.
The tech giant said the Wall can provide an excellent virtual environment with its compatibility with cameras, saving time and cost compared with other production systems when it comes to video composition and other processes.
Its modular-type display is also easy to install and change the screen design, giving more options to content creators, the company added.
Samsung said it will seek more cooperation with CJ ENM in areas that include content production and virtual production solution development.
