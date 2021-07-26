(Olympics) S. Korean woes in fencing continue with early elimination of ex-champion
CHIBA, Japan, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The 2012 Olympic women's sabre gold medalist Kim Ji-yeon suffered an early elimination from the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, as South Korea's woes in fencing continued for the third straight day.
Kim lost in the round of 16 to Mariel Zagunis of the United States 15-12. Her teammates, Yoon Ji-su and Choi Soo-yeon, were also gone in the round of 16.
Kim beat Zagunis in the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics en route to her first and, so far, only Olympic gold medal.
One South Korean male fencer in action Monday, Lee Kwang-hyun in foil, was knocked out of the round of 32.
The individual events will wrap up later Monday. Team competitions start Tuesday, with the women's epee kicking things off.
South Korea picked up one medal, a bronze by Kim Jung-hwan in the men's sabre, from the individual portion.
Kim's teammate, world No. 1 Oh Sang-uk, was considered a strong gold medal favorite but was sent packing in the quarterfinals instead Saturday. In the men's individual epee on Sunday, the 2016 gold medalist Park Sang-young was eliminated in the quarters too.
