Cheil Worldwide Inc Q2 net income up 65.1 pct. to 55.2 bln won
15:38 July 26, 2021
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 55.2 billion won (US$47.8 million), up 65.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 72.1 billion won, up 34 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.9 percent to 790.1 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
