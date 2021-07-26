Industrial Bank Of Korea Q2 net income up 94.1 pct. to 622.4 bln won
15:47 July 26, 2021
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 622.4 billion won (US$538.8 million), up 94.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 821.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 426.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.7 percent to 4.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)