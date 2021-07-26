Search halted for missing mountaineer in Himalayas
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Rescuers halted a search for a missing South Korean mountaineer in the Himalayas at the request of his family, officials said Monday.
Kim Hong-bin, 56, went missing on July 18 after scaling the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak located in the Karakoram Range on the Pakistani-Chinese border.
A taskforce in the metropolitan government of Gwangju said it decided to halt search efforts and that rescue crews will leave a base camp there soon.
Kim's family requested a suspension after they decided it would be difficult for him to survive considering the steepness of the site and the unsuccessful result of Sunday's search efforts, the team told reporters.
Kim, who lost all his fingers to frostbite in 1991, became the world's first person with a disability to ascend all 14 eight-thousanders in the Himalayas.
During his descent he fell into a crevasse and went missing in bad weather. Nearby climbers from Russia spotted Kim the following day but failed to rescue him as a rope broke. He reportedly fell further down.
On Sunday, a rescue helicopter was sent to the location about 7,900 meters above sea level. It made six rounds in the area but failed to find Kim.
