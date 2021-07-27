BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean supergroup BTS sat atop the Billboard's main singles chart for a ninth consecutive week as its hit single "Butter" returned to the throne after briefly giving way to its own latest single.
""Butter" officially returns to No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for an eighth total week," the Billboard said on its Twitter account on Monday (U.S. time).
The song had reigned on the singles chart for seven straight weeks before giving way to the septet's latest single, "Permission to Dance," last week.
"Butter" returns to No. 1 with 115,600 downloads sold, 30.7 million radio airplay audience impressions and 8.8 million U.S. streams in the week ending July 22," the Billboard added.
"Permission to Dance" moved down to the seventh spot.
With the latest feat, BTS now has 14 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, also including three times with "Dynamite" and one each with "Life Goes On" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)."
The group, which racked up the records in 10 months and two weeks, is the quickest act to have earned five No. 1s in three decades since Michael Jackson, according to the Billboard. Jackson earned five Hot 100 No. 1s in nine months and two weeks in 1987-88.
Released on July 9, "Permission to Dance" is the group's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It was included in the physical album for "Butter" along with instrumental versions for both songs.
The song immediately made a splash upon release, reaching No. 2 on Spotify and topping iTunes top songs charts in 92 regions. It debuted at No. 16 on the British music chart Official Chart's top 100 singles list.
BTS members have noted how the song is something for everyone.
Calling the English track a "song for everyone to enjoy easily," Jimin said it "carries the message that everyone should dance freely even if they have had a tough day in real life."
On Friday, BTS released an R&B remix of the summer bop, which the group's label Big Hit Music described as having a 1990s vibe. The new version is a gesture of gratitude for fans around the world who supported BTS in hitting No. 1 on the Billboard main singles chart with five songs, it added.
With "Butter," BTS earlier achieved the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day," a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
The septet also became the first Asian artist to stay at No. 1 for longer than four straight weeks on Billboard's main singles chart. Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto held the title with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.
