U.S. and 20 others express support for people of Cuba
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of the United States and 20 other countries, including South Korea, expressed their support for the people of Cuba on Monday, calling on the Cuban government to release those detained during peaceful protests earlier this month.
"On July 11, tens of thousands of Cuban citizens participated in peaceful demonstrations across the country to protest deteriorating living conditions and to demand change," they said in a joint statement released by the U.S. Department of State.
"We call on the Cuban government to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the Cuban people without fear of arrest and detention. We urge the Cuban government to release those detained for exercising their rights to peaceful protest," they added, noting that freedoms of expression and assembly are basic rights that are enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The foreign ministers also called for the full restoration of internet access in Cuba, which they said will not only guarantee freedom of press but also allow "economies and societies to thrive."
"We urge the Cuban government to heed the voices and demands of the Cuban people. The international community will not waver in its support of the Cuban people and all those who stand up for the basic freedoms all people deserve," said the released statement.
The 21 countries also included Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland and Ukraine.
