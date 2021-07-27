Korean-language dailies

-- Latest tax revision plan ultimately about tax cut for large companies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 1.1 tln-won tax benefit plan for 3 strategic technologies, critics say it's tax cut for the rich (Kookmin Daily)

-- 17-year-old archer's '2.4 cm' changes medal color (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't decides on 900 bln-won tax benefit for large companies as Moon's term nears end (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't decides on big tax cuts ahead of next year's presidential election (Segye Times)

-- Frustration grows as Moderna vaccine deliveries sputter (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hard-line pro-ruling party YouTubers shaking DP primary (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korean tidal flats listed as UNESCO world heritage (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't pushes for tax cut for large companies ahead of presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Revised law on rent and leases hits middle-class tenants hardest (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rent in Seoul metropolitan area up 26 pct since revised rent and lease law came into force (Korea Economic Daily)

