(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 27)

As of 2020, 15.37 percent of all employed Koreans aged 15 or over were part-time employees, up from 12.2 percent in 2018. The increase rate over the two years was the steepest among 34 comparable member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a recent analysis by the Paris-based body of rich countries. Part-time workers are defined by the OECD as those who typically work less than 30 hours per week in their main job.