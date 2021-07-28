(Olympics) schedule-Day 6
Tokyo, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Thursday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Men's individual event, round of 64 (9:30 a.m. / 4 p.m.)
Women's individual event, round of 64 (9:56 a.m. / 4:26 p.m.)
- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Men's doubles, quarterfinals (9 a.m.)
Women's singles, round of 16 (9 a.m.)
Mixed doubles, semifinals (9 a.m.)
Women's doubles, quarterfinals (5 p.m.)
Men's singles, round of 16 (5 p.m.)
- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Preliminary game vs. Israel (7 p.m.)
- Basketball (Saitama Super Arena)
Women's preliminary game vs. Canada (10 a.m.)
- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Men's first round (7:30 a.m.)
- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Women's artistic, individual all-around final (7:50 p.m.)
- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. Japan (2:15 p.m.)
- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's 78kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Men's 100kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's laser-one person dinghy, Race 7 and 8 (12 p.m. / 1:15 p.m.)
Men's RS:X windsurfer, Race 10, 11 and 12 (3:15 p.m. / 4:05 p.m. / 4:55 p.m.)
Men's two-person dinghy-470, Race 3 and 4 (3 p.m. / 4:15 p.m.)
- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 25m pistol, precision (9 a.m.)
- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 200m backstroke, heats (7 p.m.)
Women's 800m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)
Men's 100m butterfly, heats (7 p.m.)
- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. the Dominican Republic (11:05 a.m.)
(END)