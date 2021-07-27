Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Zinc Inc Q2 net profit up 75.4 pct to 194.7 bln won

10:14 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 194.7 billion won (US$169.2 million), up 75.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 273.1 billion won, up 66.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 46.4 percent to 2.37 trillion won.

The operating profit was 20.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK