Korea Zinc Inc Q2 net profit up 75.4 pct to 194.7 bln won
10:14 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 194.7 billion won (US$169.2 million), up 75.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 273.1 billion won, up 66.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 46.4 percent to 2.37 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)