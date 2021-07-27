Go to Contents
BTS song 'MIC Drop' breaks 1 bln views on YouTube

10:33 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The music video for a remix of the 2017 BTS hit "MIC Drop" has earned more than 1 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday, in another milestone for the South Korean septet.

YouTube views for the "MIC Drop" remix, uploaded in November 2017, reached the milestone at around 7:46 p.m. Monday, according to Big Hit Music.

"MIC Drop" is a track that was originally included on the BTS album "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" that dropped in September 2017. Two months later, a remix by American DJ and producer Steve Aoki was released, charting on Billboard's Hot 100 for 10 straight weeks.

An image of BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS now has four music videos that have been watched more than a billion times each. "DNA" and "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" have racked up 1.3 billion views apiece, followed by "Dynamite" with 1.1 billion views.

The YouTube feat is the latest in BTS' new milestones. Most recently, the group's summer number "Butter" ranked No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart for eight weeks in a career-best record for the group.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on July 27, 2021, marks 1 billion YouTube views for the BTS music video "MIC Drop." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

