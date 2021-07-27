(Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finishes 7th in men's 200m freestyle
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo ranked seventh in the men's 200m freestyle event of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, the best performance by a South Korean swimmer in nine years.
The 18-year-old was in the lead after the first 150 meters before losing steam and finishing second from last at 1:45.26 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Tom Dean of Britain won the gold medal in 1:44.22, 0.04 ahead of fellow Briton Duncan Scott. Fernando Scheffer got the bronze in 1:44.66.
Hwang had won the heats Sunday with a new national record time of 1:44.62. Then in Monday's semifinals, Hwang posted 1:45.53 to become the first South Korean swimmer since Park Tae-hwan in 2012 to reach an Olympic swimming final.
The 18-year-old went right back at it Tuesday and looked to be in position for at least a medal until he ran out of gas in the final stretch.
