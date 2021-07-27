Go to Contents
(Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo finishes 7th in men's 200m freestyle

11:21 July 27, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo ranked seventh in the men's 200m freestyle event of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, the best performance by a South Korean swimmer in nine years.

The 18-year-old was in the lead after the first 150 meters before losing steam and finishing second from last at 1:45.26 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea begins the men's 200m freestyle swimming final at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

Tom Dean of Britain won the gold medal in 1:44.22, 0.04 ahead of fellow Briton Duncan Scott. Fernando Scheffer got the bronze in 1:44.66.

Hwang had won the heats Sunday with a new national record time of 1:44.62. Then in Monday's semifinals, Hwang posted 1:45.53 to become the first South Korean swimmer since Park Tae-hwan in 2012 to reach an Olympic swimming final.

The 18-year-old went right back at it Tuesday and looked to be in position for at least a medal until he ran out of gas in the final stretch.

Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea competes in the men's 200m freestyle swimming final at the Tokyo Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

