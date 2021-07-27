N. Korea says restoration of cross-border hotline will play positive role in improving relations
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that the restoration of inter-Korean communication lines will play a positive role in improving inter-Korean relations.
"Now, the whole Korean nation desires to see the North-South relations recovered from setback and stagnation as early as possible," the official Korean Central News Agency said, confirming that all inter-Korean communication liaison lines were restored as of 10 a.m.
"The top leaders of the North and the South agreed to make a big stride in recovering the mutual trust and promoting reconciliation by restoring the cutoff inter-Korean communication liaison lines through the recent several exchanges of personal letters," the KCNA said.
The restoration "will have positive effects on the improvement and development of the North-South relations," it said.
