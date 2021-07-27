Go to Contents
Kakao Webtoon to showcase new type of display design

13:44 July 27, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Entertainment, an entertainment arm of tech giant Kakao Corp., said Tuesday that its webcomic platform to be launched next month will showcase a new kind of display design.

Kakao Webtoon, set for its official launch Sunday, will display webtoon images that can move around anywhere, according to the subsidiary of Kakao Corp, the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger, KakaoTalk.

This image, provided by Kakao Entertainment, an entertainment arm of tech giant Kakao Corp., on July 27, 2021, shows its new webtoon platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"We have boldly escaped from the traditional method of displaying small and big thumbnail images to arrange stories," Lee Jin-su, CEO of Kakao Entertainment, said during an online press conference.

The new platform features thumbnails of moving character images, which will help explain the content more vividly and enhance users' understanding, the company said.

Kakao said all of the original content previously registered with Daum Webtoon will also be available. Daum Webtoon has produced nearly 1,300 original works since its launch in 2003.

