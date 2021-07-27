Hyundai Steel turns to black in Q2
13:55 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 352.5 billion won (US$306.6 million), swinging from a loss of 12.9 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 545.3 billion won, up 3795 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 36.7 percent to 5.62 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
