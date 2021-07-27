Samsung confirms stylus support for upcoming foldable smartphones
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone vendor, said Tuesday that its S-Pen stylus will be coming to its foldable smartphones as the tech giant prepares to unveil the new devices next month.
Samsung is scheduled to introduce its new Galaxy Z foldable devices -- the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 -- at the company's Unpacked event on Aug. 11. There has been speculation that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will support the S-Pen stylus.
Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung's mobile communications business, said that such a feature will be available for its foldable phones.
"I hope you'll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises -- including the first-ever S-Pen designed specifically for foldable phones," Roh said in an editorial posted on the company's website.
Samsung's S-Pen stylus was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets. But with no new Note series introduced this year, Roh said the company will make stylus features available for other smartphone models.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was launched in January, also came with S-Pen stylus support.
"Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices," he said.
For its third-generation foldable devices, Roh said they will come with "amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability."
"The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold combines the very best that smartphones and tablets offer, and delivers completely new ways of working, connecting and creating, while the upcoming Z Flip exhibits an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials," he said.
Samsung will also introduce various collaborations with industry giants like Google and Microsoft at the Unpacked event, according to Roh. The South Korean firm earlier announced it will develop a new unified wearable platform with Google.
"For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format," he said. "From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences."
