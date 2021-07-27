Yankees' S. Korean infielder Park Hoy-jun traded to Pirates
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean infielder Park Hoy-jun has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In the announcement posted on its Twitter account on Tuesday, the Yankees gave infielders Park and Diego Castillo to the Pirates in exchange for right-handed reliever Clay Holmes as part of its plans to bolster their bullpen.
Park, a highly touted prospect out of Yatap High School in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, signed with the Yankees organization in July 2014 and began his minor league career in rookie ball in 2015.
The 25-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time this year. He put up an impressive .325/.475/.541 line with eight homers, 25 RBIs and six steals in 44 games for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He had 43 walks and 41 strikeouts.
Earlier this month, he made his big league debut seven years after signing his U.S. contract to become the 25th South Korean to appear in a major league game.
But he was soon relegated to the minors after having only one plate appearance at his first big-league game.
He is expected to be given more opportunities with the Pirates than with the roster-packed Yankees.
The Pirates stand at the bottom of the National League Central, nearly 20 games behind the leader Milwaukee Brewers.
They have already sent All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres and acquired three young prospects.
South Korean infielder Bae Ji-hwan is currently playing for a Double-A team in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
