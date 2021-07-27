Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #inter-Korean ties #hotline

Rival parties welcome restoration of communication lines between two Koreas

15:38 July 27, 2021

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties welcomed the restoration of cross-border communication lines between Seoul and Pyongyang on Tuesday, voicing hope for a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations.

Cheong Wa Dae announced earlier in the day that Seoul and Pyongyang were resuming communications via their direct hotlines as a result of an agreement between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The cross-border communication lines were cut off by the North in June last year in protest against South Korean activists' sending of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the communist nation.

"I enthusiastically welcome the news, which sounds like a rain shower after a drought," Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), wrote on his Facebook account. "We have a load of things to do starting now. The top priority will be opening up a channel of direct dialogue with North Korea."

Song underlined there are also growing signs of hope for a possible deal to normalize the diplomatic ties between the North and the United States, saying he hopes that the "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act" bill, proposed by American Congressman Brad Sherman and endorsed by fellow lawmakers, will also contribute to forging a binding peace treaty between the two Koreas.

DP spokesperson Rep. Lee So-young also said in a press briefing her party "expects the reconnection to serve as a turning point for efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula."

This image, provided by the Ministry of Unification, shows a South Korean liaison representative speaking with the North Korean side over a restored inter-Korean hotline on July 27, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) also welcomed the news.

"Under-the-table dialogue should be maintained for any type of relations," PPP spokesman Yang Jun-woo said.

The latest restoration of the inter-Korean hotlines, however, should serve as a chance for communications, not "courtship" with Pyongyang by Seoul, he said, urging the government to seek explanations from Pyongyang for its recent provocations, including the shooting death of a South Korean fisheries official last year on the northern side of the western maritime border.

PPP lawmaker Park Jin, who is a member of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, echoed the view, writing on his social network service page that "I hope this could be a starting point for meaningful and genuine dialogue under which (Seoul) could speak up for itself."

This file photo shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un shaking hands before their summit talks at the headquarters of the North's Workers' Party Central Committee in Pyongyang on Sept. 18, 2018. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK