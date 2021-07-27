GM Korea workers reject company's wage offer
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., voted against the company's wage proposals for the year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said Tuesday.
Last week, the company and its union tentatively agreed on an increase of 30,000 won (US$26) in monthly base pay and a one-off bonus of 4.5 million won per person.
In a two-day vote that ended Tuesday, GM Korea workers rejected the tentative wage deal as they were not satisfied with it, a union spokesman said over the phone.
"The union plans to have talks with the company for a revised proposal," he said.
GM Korea and its union have had 13 rounds of negotiations over wages since May.
The union originally demanded an increase of 99,000 won in basic monthly pay, as well as a lump sum payment of over 10 million won in performance-related pay and a cash bonus per person. It also asked the company to suggest future vehicle production plans at the plants.
But the company proposed an increase of 26,000 won in basic pay and 4 million won worth of performance-related pay and bonuses. As for upcoming vehicle output plans, the company said it is hard to promise any production plans for now.
Last week, union workers staged a partial strike to demand higher wages at the company's three plants -- two in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul, and one in Changwon, 400 kilometers south of the capital city.
GM's three Korean plants combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
