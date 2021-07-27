Doosan Bobcat Q2 net income up 125.5 pct. to 92.9 bln won
15:59 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 92.9 billion won (US$80.8 million), up 125.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 117.9 percent on-year to 140.1 billion won. Revenue increased 33.2 percent to 1.28 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
