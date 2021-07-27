(Olympics) Teen archer Kim Je-deok loses bid for 3rd gold medal
TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean double archery gold medalist Kim Je-deok lost his bid for an unprecedented third gold medal Tuesday, as he took an early exit from the individual event.
Kim lost to Florian Unruh of Germany by the set score of 7-3 in the round of 32.
Archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to six points is the winner.
Kim won the first set with a perfect score of 30 but didn't win another set.
The two archers each bagged a point after both shot 27s in the second set. Unruh then beat Kim 28-27 in the third set to draw even in the set score at 3-3. The German claimed the next set with a 27-26 edge, and clinched the upset victory with a 29-28 win in the fifth set.
Kim had earlier won gold medals in the mixed team and then the men's team events. The mixed team event made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and the 17-year-old Kim was trying to become the first archer ever to win three gold medals in a single Olympics.
An San, who worked with Kim to take the mixed team gold and then captured the women's team gold, also has a chance to grab three gold medals. An's individual competition begins Thursday in the round of 64.
