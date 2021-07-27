Samsung Biologics Q2 net income up 133.6 pct to 121.5 bln won
16:28 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 121.5 billion won (US$105.7 million), up 133.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 166.8 billion won, up 105.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 34 percent to 412.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 53.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
