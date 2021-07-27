Doosan Infracore Q2 net income up 99.8 pct. to 156 bln won
17:06 July 27, 2021
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 156 billion won (US$135.6 million), up 99.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 19.4 percent on-year to 109.2 billion won. Sales increased 13.8 percent to 1.25 trillion won.
The operating profit was 55.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
