(Olympics) In Kyo-don wins bronze in men's taekwondo
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- In Kyo-don won the bronze medal in men's taekwondo on Tuesday, for only the second medal in its traditional martial art for South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics.
In defeated Ivan Konrad Trajkovic of Slovenia 5-4 in the bronze medal match of the men's +80kg event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.
This is the second taekwondo medal for South Korea so far at the Tokyo Olympics. Jang Jun won bronze in the men's 58kg last Saturday.
South Korea has one last shot at a gold medal, with Lee Da-bin scheduled to be in the final of the women's +67kg later Tuesday.
