(Olympics) Lee Da-bin wins silver in women's taekwondo

21:49 July 27, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Lee Da-bin grabbed the silver medal in her first Olympic taekwondo appearance on Tuesday, winning the women's +67kg title on the last day of the taekwondo competition.

Lee lost to Milica Mandic of Serbia 10-7 in the gold medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

Her loss ensured that South Korea, the birthplace of taekwondo, will leave the Tokyo Olympics without a gold medal from the martial art. The country won two bronze medals in taekwondo, Jang Jun in the men's 58kg on Saturday and In Kyo-don in the men's +80kg earlier Tuesday.

Until this year, South Korea had never been shut out of gold medals in taekwondo since it was added to the Olympics in 2000.

Lee Da-bin of South Korea (R) fights Milica Mandic of Serbia in the final of the women's +67kg taekwondo event at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

