(Olympics) Cancer-surviving taekwondo medalist hopes to inspire patients

22:53 July 27, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

CHIBA, Japan, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Only about two years after fully recovering from lymphoma, South Korean taekwondo athlete In Kyo-don earned his first Olympic bronze medal in Japan.

After beating Ivan Konrad Trajkovic of Slovenia 5-4 in the bronze medal match of the men's +80kg event, In said he hopes his performance can inspire other people who have battled cancer.

In Kyo-don of South Korea waves the national flag, Taegeukgi, to celebrate his bronze medal in the men's +80kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

In was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014, at age 22. He returned to competition the following year and doctors declared him cancer free in the summer of 2019.

"Back then, I couldn't even think about the word 'Olympics,'" In said at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, east of Tokyo. "I've come a long way to grab this Olympic medal. I hope that people who are battling cancer will draw inspiration from what I did."

In made his Olympic debut this year at 29, later than most first-timers. He said he cherishes his medal that much more, even though it wasn't gold.

"Though I lost in the semifinals, I gave it everything I had," In said. "I have no regrets."

In said his first Olympics will also be his last.

"I am not a young pup, and I've had some serious injuries," In said. "I am not going to be doing this for very long."

In Kyo-don of South Korea (L) battles Ivan Konrad Trajkovic of Slovenia in the bronze medal match for the men's +80kg taekwondo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Makuhari Messe Hall A in Chiba, Japan, on July 27, 2021. (Yonhap)

