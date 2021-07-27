Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

(Olympics) medal standings

23:39 July 27, 2021

TOKYO, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Tokyo Olympics as of Tuesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 Japan 10 3 5 18

2 U.S. 9 8 8 25

3 China 9 5 7 21

4 *ROC 7 7 4 18

5 Britain 4 5 4 13

6 South Korea 3 2 5 10

7 Australia 3 1 5 9

8 Canada 2 3 3 8

9 France 2 2 3 7

10 Germany 2 0 3 5

* ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK