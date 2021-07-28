Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- South, North Korea restore communication lines; leaders express hope for improving relations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon, Kim exchanged personal letters; inter-Korean communication channels reopened (Kookmin Daily)
-- Two Koreas reactivate communication hotlines (Donga Ilbo)
-- South, North Korea restore communication channels (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prospects of Washington-Pyongyang dialogue raised as inter-Korean communications reopen (Segye Times)
-- Inter-Korean hotlines restored, summit reportedly being sought within Moon's term (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cross-border communications restored, prospects of summit raised (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Direct communication lines between South, North Korea reopen after 413 days (Hankyoreh)
-- Inter-Korean hotlines reopened on armistice anniversary (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inter-Korean communication lines restored in 13 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- South, North Korea reopen direct hotlines after 13 months (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- South, North restore four hotlines (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hotlines restored between 2 Koreas (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Pyongyang restore cross-border communication lines (Korea Times)
