(Olympics) schedule-Day 7

09:00 July 29, 2021

TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Friday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All times are local.

- Archery (Yumenoshima Park Archery Field)
Women's individual event, round of 16 (9:30 a.m.)

- Athletics (Olympic Stadium)
Men's high jump, qualification (9:15 a.m.)

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's singles, quarterfinals (9 a.m. / 3:30 p.m.)
Mixed doubles, bronze medal match and final (9 a.m. / 3:30 p.m.)
Men's doubles, semifinals (3:30 p.m.)

- Boxing (Kokugikan Arena)
Women's lightweight, round of 16 (11 a.m. / 5 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 3m springboard, heats (3 p.m.)

- Fencing (Makuhari Messe Hall B)
Men's team epee, round of 16 (10 a.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Men's second round (7:30 a.m.)

- Judo (Nippon Budokan)
Women's +78kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)
Men's +100kg, round of 32 (11 a.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Women's 25m pistol, rapid fire and final (9 a.m. / 2 p.m.)

- Swimming (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 50m freestyle, heats (7 p.m.)

(END)

