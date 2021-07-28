(Olympics) Rust, improving competition conspire to keep S. Korea off top of taekwondo podium

CHIBA, Japan, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Increasing parity in taekwondo is ultimately a good thing for the traditional Korean martial art. The more countries practice taekwondo and produce Olympic medalists, the better it is for the sport's long-term future, especially when it comes to its relevance among other Olympic events. Taekwondo, after all, has gone through numerous rule changes in recent years, trying to make it more watchable and entertaining.