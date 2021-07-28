Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #AI #unmanned combat systems #military

Military to acquire advanced weapons through rapid acquisition process

12:00 July 28, 2021

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The military will acquire new weapons developed with cutting-edge technologies, such as drones, through an expedited process designed to harness up-to-date technologies in the private sector, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The "rapid acquisition process" is part of a series of measures discussed during a meeting presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook and attended by top commanders to discuss ways to adopt new technologies in the defense sector.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff will also develop new operation plans to include AI-based unmanned combat systems to prepare for new kinds of warfare in the cyber, space and electronic sectors.

The ministry has completed reorganization, giving more authority to the Office of Defense Reform to lead the initiative for the early deployment of new combat systems, it said.

"As our neighboring countries are putting national efforts toward science and technology development to prepare for the future, our military should also swiftly adopt cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and unmanned systems, and focus on developing defense policies and strategies for the future," Suh said.

This file photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Sept. 15, 2020, shows a test of a drone for combat purposes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK