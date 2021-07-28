Military to acquire advanced weapons through rapid acquisition process
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The military will acquire new weapons developed with cutting-edge technologies, such as drones, through an expedited process designed to harness up-to-date technologies in the private sector, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The "rapid acquisition process" is part of a series of measures discussed during a meeting presided over by Defense Minister Suh Wook and attended by top commanders to discuss ways to adopt new technologies in the defense sector.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff will also develop new operation plans to include AI-based unmanned combat systems to prepare for new kinds of warfare in the cyber, space and electronic sectors.
The ministry has completed reorganization, giving more authority to the Office of Defense Reform to lead the initiative for the early deployment of new combat systems, it said.
"As our neighboring countries are putting national efforts toward science and technology development to prepare for the future, our military should also swiftly adopt cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and unmanned systems, and focus on developing defense policies and strategies for the future," Suh said.
